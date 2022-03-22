DGAP-DD: TAG Immobilien AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.03.2022 / 13:24

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Thiel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TAG Immobilien AG

b) LEI

529900TAE68USJNXLR59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0008303504





b) Nature of the transaction

The settlement of the so-called 'Long Term Incentive Plan' for the 2019-2021 financial years resulted in a transfer of 7,400 TAG shares as part of the variable management board remuneration. These shares are subject to a vesting period of four years.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



25.41 EUR 188034.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



25.4100 EUR 188034.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





