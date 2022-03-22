DGAP-DD: TAG Immobilien AG english

22.03.2022 13:30:52

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2022 / 13:29
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Hoyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TAG Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900TAE68USJNXLR59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008303504

b) Nature of the transaction


The settlement of the so-called 'Long Term Incentive Plan' for the 2019-2021 financial years resulted in a transfer of 7,400 TAG shares as part of the variable management board remuneration. These shares are subject to a vesting period of four years.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
25.41 EUR 188034 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
25.4100 EUR 188034.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com



 
