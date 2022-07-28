Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 14:32:03

DGAP-DD: TAG Immobilien AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.07.2022 / 14:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Hoyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TAG Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900TAE68USJNXLR59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008303504

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
6.90 EUR 10115.40 EUR
6.90 EUR 59602.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.90 EUR 69717.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77155  28.07.2022 



