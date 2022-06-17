Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.06.2022 11:21:44

DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2022 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Steil

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer AG

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction


Discretionary order for the acquisition of 16,744 shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.1535363 EUR 170010.81 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.1535363 EUR 170010.81 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


17.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76201  17.06.2022 



