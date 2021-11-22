DGAP-DD: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.11.2021 / 10:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Armin Last name(s): Hofmann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

b) LEI

391200VUYVDCPMZG1134

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.16 EUR 3656.88 EUR



2.16 EUR 7992.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.16 EUR 11648.88 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





