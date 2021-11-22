DGAP-DD: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG english

22.11.2021 10:40:53

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2021 / 10:40
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Armin
Last name(s): Hofmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

b) LEI
391200VUYVDCPMZG1134 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.20 EUR 44000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.20 EUR 44000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com



 
