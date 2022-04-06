+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 10:55:16

DGAP-DD: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2022 / 10:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Armin
Last name(s): Hofmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

b) LEI
391200VUYVDCPMZG1134 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.50 EUR 50000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.5000 EUR 50000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74125  06.04.2022 



