DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.06.2022 / 16:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Dacapo S.á.r.l.





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Georg Last name(s): Kofler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The Social Chain AG

b) LEI

529900ZARRZWUT1YO213

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1YC996





b) Nature of the transaction

Lending of 200,000 no-par value shares pursuant to a purely intra-group share loan to a legal entity also solely controlled by Dr Georg Kofler and therefore closely associated to Dr Georg Kofler





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

09/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





10.06.2022

