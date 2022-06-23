DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.06.2022 / 16:07

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: RD Beteiligung GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralf Last name(s): Dümmel Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The Social Chain AG

b) LEI

529900ZARRZWUT1YO213

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1YC996





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition from another entity closely associated to Ralf Duemmel





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.88 EUR 4812388 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

20/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





