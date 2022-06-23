Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 16:10:52

DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2022 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: DS Beteiligungs KG (GmbH & Co.)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Dümmel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC996

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale to another entity closely associated to Ralf Duemmel

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.88 EUR 4812388.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com



 
