DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.07.2022 / 20:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ralf Last name(s): Dümmel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The Social Chain AG

b) LEI

529900ZARRZWUT1YO213

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: Share options with (conditional) subscription right to shares





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of the granting of 50,000 stock options pursuant to the terms of the Stock Option Plan 2022 of The Social Chain AG for members of the management Board and employees of the Company as well as for members of the management and employees of companies affiliated with the Company (Social Chain Stock Option Plan 2022)(Annual General Meeting of 8 June 2022 pursuant to the resolution on agenda item 7). The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance target and the expiry of the four-year waiting period. The exercise price of the respective stock option corresponds to the volume-weighted average of the share price of The Social Chain AG during the last ten stock exchange trading days prior to the respective issue date, at least the proportionate amount of the share capital of the Company attributable to one share of The Social Chain AG.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

06/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





