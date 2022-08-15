Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 11:56:55

DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2022 / 11:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: DA CAPO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Kofler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC996

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
8.56 EUR 3732.16 EUR
8.94 EUR 5015.34 EUR
9.00 EUR 4500.00 EUR
8.992233 EUR 4630.9999 EUR
9.3095143 EUR 6516.6600 EUR
9.4059401 EUR 3451.9801 EUR
9.88 EUR 12745.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.2910 EUR 40592.3400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77445  15.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420407&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Social Chain AGmehr Nachrichten