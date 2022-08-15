DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.08.2022 / 11:55

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: DA CAPO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Georg Last name(s): Kofler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The Social Chain AG

b) LEI

529900ZARRZWUT1YO213

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1YC996





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



8.56 EUR 3732.16 EUR



8.94 EUR 5015.34 EUR



9.00 EUR 4500.00 EUR



8.992233 EUR 4630.9999 EUR



9.3095143 EUR 6516.6600 EUR



9.4059401 EUR 3451.9801 EUR



9.88 EUR 12745.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



9.2910 EUR 40592.3400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





