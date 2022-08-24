Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.08.2022 16:10:55

DGAP-DD: Tonkens Agrar AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.08.2022 / 16:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Tonkens Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerrit
Last name(s): Tonkens
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Tonkens Agrar AG

b) LEI
529900FNWXR2YEUAUM25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EMHE0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
7.00 EUR 3220.00 EUR
7.00 EUR 56000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.0000 EUR 59220.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


24.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Tonkens Agrar AG
Welsleber Straße 1
39171 Sülzetal
Germany
Internet: www.tonkens-agrar.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77613  24.08.2022 



Nachrichten zu Tonkens Agrar AGmehr Nachrichten