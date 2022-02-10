DGAP-DD: Tuff Group AG english

10.02.2022 13:30:50

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2022 / 13:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ganesh
Last name(s): Paulraj

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Tuff Group AG

b) LEI
529900Y2B3X8XMAPUH28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N22

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00659 EUR 115416.6998 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00659 EUR 115416.6998 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Tuff Group AG
Marienplatz 2
80331 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.tuffgroup.com



 
