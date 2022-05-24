DGAP-DD: USU Software AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.05.2022 / 18:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Udo Last name(s): Strehl Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

USU Software AG

b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0BVU28





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.95 EUR 2793.00 EUR



20.50 EUR 15580.00 EUR



20.50 EUR 4182.00 EUR



20.50 EUR 14473.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



20.4575 EUR 37028.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: tradegate MIC: XGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

24.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





