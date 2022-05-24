+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 18:25:46

DGAP-DD: USU Software AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.05.2022 / 18:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
USU Software AG

b) LEI
391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
19.95 EUR 2793.00 EUR
20.50 EUR 15580.00 EUR
20.50 EUR 4182.00 EUR
20.50 EUR 14473.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.4575 EUR 37028.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: tradegate
MIC: XGAT


24.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75371  24.05.2022 



