DGAP-DD: USU Software AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.06.2022 / 12:08

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Udo Last name(s): Strehl Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

USU Software AG

b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0BVU28





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



17.60 EUR 2992.00 EUR



17.60 EUR 2992.00 EUR



17.60 EUR 2992.00 EUR



17.60 EUR 2992.00 EUR



17.60 EUR 1232.00 EUR



17.65 EUR 3000.50 EUR



17.65 EUR 3000.50 EUR



17.70 EUR 3009.00 EUR



17.70 EUR 4248.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



17.6387 EUR 26458.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

20/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





