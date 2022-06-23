Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 12:09:41

DGAP-DD: USU Software AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2022 / 12:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
USU Software AG

b) LEI
391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















Price(s) Volume(s)
17.60 EUR 2992.00 EUR
17.60 EUR 2992.00 EUR
17.60 EUR 2992.00 EUR
17.60 EUR 2992.00 EUR
17.60 EUR 1232.00 EUR
17.65 EUR 3000.50 EUR
17.65 EUR 3000.50 EUR
17.70 EUR 3009.00 EUR
17.70 EUR 4248.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.6387 EUR 26458.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


23.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76355  23.06.2022 



