DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.02.2022 / 10:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sven
Last name(s): Larsen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Finance Director va-Q-tec Ltd

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
va-Q-tec AG

b) LEI
529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
18.70 EUR 18700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.7000 EUR 18700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com



 
