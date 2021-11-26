|
26.11.2021 15:52:45
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
71261 26.11.2021
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Varta AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:52
|DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english (EQS Group)
|
15:52
|DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
25.11.21
|Varta: Erst Hörgeräte, dann AirPods und in Zukunft auch Autos - die Pläne des Vorstands (Teil 1) (Der Aktionär)
|
24.11.21
|Varta-Aktie: Droht ein neuer Rücksetzer? (Der Aktionär)
|
23.11.21
|DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english (EQS Group)
|
23.11.21
|DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
23.11.21
|Maydorns Meinung: Square, Apple, Tesla, BYD, Varta, Zoom, Teamviewer, Niu, Standard Lithium, SolarEdge (Der Aktionär)
|
23.11.21
|Varta-Aktie: Das ist das kurzfristige Ziel (Der Aktionär)