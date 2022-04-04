DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.04.2022 / 10:08

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: VGG AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: DDr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Tojner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VARTA AG

b) LEI

529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal: In connection with the IPO of Varta AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. A special feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG. This notification relates to the employees' quarterly exercise option.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



88.70 EUR 158328.84 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



88.70 EUR 158328.84 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





