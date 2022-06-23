Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 16:14:03

DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2022 / 16:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Armin
Last name(s): Hessenberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
83.30 EUR 36068.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
83.30 EUR 36068.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com



 
