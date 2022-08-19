Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.08.2022 19:42:04

DGAP-DD: Vectron Systems AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.08.2022 / 19:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Reckendorf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vectron Systems AG

b) LEI
529900FM8YZZ3AQ4S269 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.592543 EUR 5500000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.5925 EUR 5500000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Internet: www.vectron.de



 
