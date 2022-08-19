|
19.08.2022 19:45:02
DGAP-DD: Vectron Systems AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
77555 19.08.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vectron Systems AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19:45
|DGAP-DD: Vectron Systems AG english (EQS Group)
|
19:45
|DGAP-DD: Vectron Systems AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19:42
|DGAP-DD: Vectron Systems AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19:42
|DGAP-DD: Vectron Systems AG english (EQS Group)
|
18.08.22
|DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Jens Reckendorf scheidet aus dem Vorstand der Vectron Systems AG aus (EQS Group)
|
18.08.22
|DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Jens Reckendorf resigns from the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG (EQS Group)
|
18.08.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Jens Reckendorf scheidet aus dem Vorstand der Vectron Systems AG aus (EQS Group)
|
18.08.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Jens Reckendorf resigns from the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Vectron Systems AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vectron Systems AG
|3,49
|-1,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.