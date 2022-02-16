16.02.2022 12:50:17

DGAP-DD: Veganz Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.02.2022 / 12:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Bredack Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Bredack
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Veganz Group AG

b) LEI
391200WJ0J8QYRQNC671 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
75.4000 EUR 377000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
75.4000 EUR 377000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Veganz Group AG
Warschauer Straße 32
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://veganz.de/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72496  16.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281341&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Veganzmehr Nachrichten