DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Niemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
46.99 EUR 10572.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
46.9900 EUR 10572.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de



 
