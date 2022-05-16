DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.05.2022 / 16:24

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Klaus Last name(s): Niemann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



46.99 EUR 10572.75 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



46.9900 EUR 10572.7500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





