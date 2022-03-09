09.03.2022 09:12:45

DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2022 / 09:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Giulio
Last name(s): Beretti

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERIANOS SE

b) LEI
391200FPIT0AHTWFZY34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.09 EUR 3270.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.0900 EUR 3270.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


09.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VERIANOS SE
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.verianos.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73349  09.03.2022 



