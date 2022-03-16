DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE english

16.03.2022 13:25:52

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2022 / 13:25
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Giulio
Last name(s): Beretti

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERIANOS SE

b) LEI
391200FPIT0AHTWFZY34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.13 EUR 3955.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.1300 EUR 3955.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: VERIANOS SE
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.verianos.com



 
