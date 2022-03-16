|
16.03.2022 13:25:52
DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERIANOS SE
|Gürzenichstraße 21
|50667 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verianos.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
73559 16.03.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VERIANOS SEmehr Nachrichten
|
16.03.22
|DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE english (EQS Group)
|
16.03.22
|DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
16.03.22
|DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE english (EQS Group)
|
16.03.22
|DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE english (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE english (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|DGAP-DD: VERIANOS SE deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu VERIANOS SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VERIANOS SE
|1,13
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: ATX tiefer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen etwas tiefer erwartet -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Donnerstag abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex sich ebenfalls schwächer zeigt. An der Wall Street dürfte es zum Start moderat bergab gehen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten am Donnerstag weiter.