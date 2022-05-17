DGAP-DD: Viscom AG english

17.05.2022 10:33:23

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2022 / 10:32
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Schwingel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom AG

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
10.1000 EUR 4040.00 EUR
10.1000 EUR 4040.00 EUR
10.1000 EUR 2020.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.1000 EUR 10100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate (Best Execution)
MIC: XGAT


Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de



 
