DGAP-DD: Viscom AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.05.2022 / 08:43

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Krippner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viscom AG

b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007846867





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.4000 EUR 468.00 EUR



10.7000 EUR 4815.00 EUR



10.4500 EUR 5277.25 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.5602 EUR 10560.2500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

18/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETA





