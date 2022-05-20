DGAP-DD: Viscom AG english

20.05.2022 08:45:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Krippner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom AG

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
10.4000 EUR 468.00 EUR
10.7000 EUR 4815.00 EUR
10.4500 EUR 5277.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.5602 EUR 10560.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de



 
