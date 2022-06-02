DGAP-DD: Vita 34 AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.06.2022 / 14:18

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Dr. Granderath, Rat und Vermögen GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Alexander Last name(s): Granderath Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vita 34 AG

b) LEI

529900OEWA4GSZEZ4P40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0BL849





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



11.00 EUR 33000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



11.0000 EUR 33000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





