DGAP-DD: Vita 34 AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2022 / 14:18
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Dr. Granderath, Rat und Vermögen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Granderath
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vita 34 AG

b) LEI
529900OEWA4GSZEZ4P40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BL849

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.00 EUR 33000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.0000 EUR 33000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de



 
