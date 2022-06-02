DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

02.06.2022 13:01:04

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2022 / 13:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Volz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
45.983508 EUR 40051.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
45.9835 EUR 40051.6400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com



 
