Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.07.2022 10:10:56

DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2022 / 10:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Holstein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
35.98 EUR 3094.28 EUR
36.00 EUR 2592.00 EUR
36.02 EUR 6735.74 EUR
36.04 EUR 7820.68 EUR
36.06 EUR 1730.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
36.0223 EUR 21973.5800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76553  01.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388793&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vitesco Technologiesmehr Nachrichten