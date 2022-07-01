DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.07.2022 / 10:10

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Holstein





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000VTSC017





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



35.98 EUR 3094.28 EUR



36.00 EUR 2592.00 EUR



36.02 EUR 6735.74 EUR



36.04 EUR 7820.68 EUR



36.06 EUR 1730.88 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



36.0223 EUR 21973.5800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

30/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





