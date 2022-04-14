14.04.2022 14:27:52

DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english





14.04.2022 / 14:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
38.8900 EUR 32512.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
38.8900 EUR 32512.04 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XTX Markets
MIC: XTXM


14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74331  14.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328711&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Analysen

08.04.22 Vonovia Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.04.22 Vonovia Overweight Barclays Capital
05.04.22 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.04.22 Vonovia Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.03.22 Vonovia Equal-weight Morgan Stanley

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 40,11 2,35% Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen