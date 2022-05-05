DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.05.2022 / 11:55

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Helene Last name(s): von Roeder





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vonovia SE

b) LEI

5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



35.9500 EUR 1725.60 EUR



35.9600 EUR 38261.44 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



35.9596 EUR 39987.0400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





