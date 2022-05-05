Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
05.05.2022 11:56:50
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
74671 05.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Vonovia auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 53 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
05.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|Vonovia mit Schub dank Deutsche Wohnen - Umdenken bei Neubauten (Börse Online)
|
05.05.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Vonovia auf 'Buy' - Ziel 62 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
05.05.22
|ROUNDUP: Vonovia mit Schub dank Deutsche Wohnen - Umdenken bei Neubauten (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Analysen
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.22
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|28.03.22
|Vonovia Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.01.22
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.21
|Vonovia Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.21
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.21
|Vonovia Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|35,05
|-2,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: ATX stabil - DAX verliert - Asiatische Börsen überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart kaum verändert. Auch der DAX verliert am Freitag erneut. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.