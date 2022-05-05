05.05.2022 11:56:50

DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2022 / 11:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Helene
Last name(s): von Roeder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
35.9500 EUR 1725.60 EUR
35.9600 EUR 38261.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
35.9596 EUR 39987.0400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74671  05.05.2022 



