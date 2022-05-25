+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 14:26:50

DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2022 / 14:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Philip
Last name(s): Grosse

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of new shares by exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
32.038 EUR 41489.21 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
32.038 EUR 41489.21 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75353  25.05.2022 



