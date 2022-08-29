Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 14:36:09

DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.08.2022 / 14:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Arnd
Last name(s): Fittkau

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
26.68 EUR 80040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.68 EUR 80040.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: FRAA


29.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77701  29.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430321&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

