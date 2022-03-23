23.03.2022 09:31:57

DGAP-DD: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2022 / 09:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Bettina
Last name(s): Volkens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007667107

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
40.2037 EUR 25127.3125 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
40.2037 EUR 25127.3125 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Internet: www.vossloh.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73703  23.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1309711&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vossloh AGmehr Nachrichten