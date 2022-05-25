+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 16:01:04

DGAP-DD: Wacker Chemie AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2022 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Hartel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wacker Chemie AG

b) LEI
0NURKC5Q3CJYZPPK5046 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WCH8881

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares as part of the variable remuneration (the members of the Executive Board are obliged to purchase Wacker shares on a specific date in the amount of their long-term incentive)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
160.85 EUR 337302.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
160.85 EUR 337302.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 München
Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com



 
