05.07.2022 16:29:55

DGAP-DD: Wacker Neuson SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2022 / 16:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Wacker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wacker Neuson SE

b) LEI
529900RJL86244E1I652 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WACK012

b) Nature of the transaction


Discretionary order to purchase up to 150,000 shares at a price of up to EUR 18.00 per share in the period from July 1, 2022 to July 9, 2022

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
01/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


05.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76653  05.07.2022 



