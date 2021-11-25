DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english

+++ TIPP: Das Mega-Online-Event für Anleger & Trader | 26. Nov. ab 15:00 Uhr | Hochkarätige Referenten | Kostenfreie Anmeldung | Begrenzte Plätze +++-w-
25.11.2021 13:43:44

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2021 / 13:42
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name and legal form: AKD Private Equity GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

Person closely associated with:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

wallstreet:online AG

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

Acquisition

Price(s) Volume(s)
20.50000 EUR 6109.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 18224.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 13653.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 1865.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 15457.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 3956.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 72119.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 46924.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 24600.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 17179.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 75891.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 54530.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 19864.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 4735.50 EUR
20.40000 EUR 5181.60 EUR
20.30000 EUR 9886.10 EUR
20.20000 EUR 19412.20 EUR
20.50000 EUR 4100.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 4530.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 6847.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 1025.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 1681.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 27285.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 3403.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 19987.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 533.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 50430.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 33681.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 20418.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 10660.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 7462.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 17425.00 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
20.4864 EUR 619057.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2021; UTC+1

Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Seydelstraße 18
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de



 
71236  25.11.2021 



