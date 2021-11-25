DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.11.2021 / 13:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: AKD Private Equity GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: André Last name(s): Kolbinger Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS609





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



20.50000 EUR 6109.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 18224.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR 13653.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 1865.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR 15457.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 3956.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR 72119.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 46924.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR 24600.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 17179.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 75891.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 54530.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 19864.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR 4735.50 EUR



20.40000 EUR 5181.60 EUR



20.30000 EUR 9886.10 EUR



20.20000 EUR 19412.20 EUR



20.50000 EUR 4100.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 4530.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR 6847.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 1025.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 1681.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 27285.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR 3403.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 19987.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR 533.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 50430.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 33681.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR 20418.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 10660.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 7462.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR 17425.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



20.4864 EUR 619057.9000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

23/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





