DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english

02.06.2022 09:12:05

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2022 / 09:05
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















Price(s) Volume(s)
17.04 EUR 3971.12 EUR
17.00 EUR 5015.00 EUR
17.04 EUR 43111.20 EUR
17.04 EUR 13035.60 EUR
17.04 EUR 886.08 EUR
16.94 EUR 5014.24 EUR
17.04 EUR 12780.00 EUR
17.04 EUR 1368.61 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.03 EUR 85181.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.ag



 
