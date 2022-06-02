|
02.06.2022 09:12:05
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|wallstreet:online AG
|Ritterstraße 11
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wallstreet-online.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
75593 02.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu wallstreet:online AGmehr Nachrichten
|
02.06.22
|DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english (EQS Group)
|
02.06.22
|DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
27.05.22
|DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
27.05.22
|DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
25.05.22
|DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|DGAP-News: wallstreet:online-Gruppe treibt Professionalisierung durch Einstellung von mehreren Top-Talenten weiter voran (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG plant Umfirmierung Bedeutung des Smartbrokers soll sich künftig auch im Namen widerspiegeln (EQS Group)