DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.06.2022 / 09:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: André Last name(s): Kolbinger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS609





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



17.04 EUR 3971.12 EUR



17.00 EUR 5015.00 EUR



17.04 EUR 43111.20 EUR



17.04 EUR 13035.60 EUR



17.04 EUR 886.08 EUR



16.94 EUR 5014.24 EUR



17.04 EUR 12780.00 EUR



17.04 EUR 1368.61 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



17.03 EUR 85181.85 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

30/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





