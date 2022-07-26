Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 12:36:15

DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2022 / 12:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Zmojda

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares issued as part of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
17.30 EUR 99994.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.30 EUR 99994.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


26.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.ag



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77091  26.07.2022 



