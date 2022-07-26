DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.07.2022 / 12:35

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Zmojda





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS609





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares issued as part of a capital increase





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



17.30 EUR 99994.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



17.30 EUR 99994.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





