DGAP-DD: WashTec AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.02.2022 / 10:55

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Ralf Last name(s): Koeppe





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

WashTec AG

b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007507501





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition - Joint share deposit with wife





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



46.50 EUR 5115.00 EUR



46.50 EUR 5115.00 EUR



46.85 EUR 5153.50 EUR



46.50 EUR 5115.00 EUR



46.65 EUR 5131.50 EUR



46.85 EUR 2342.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



46.6208 EUR 27972.5000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate (Best Execution) MIC: XGAT





