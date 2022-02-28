|
28.02.2022 10:55:43
DGAP-DD: WashTec AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
73057 28.02.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu WashTec AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:55
|DGAP-DD: WashTec AG english (EQS Group)
|
10:55
|DGAP-DD: WashTec AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
07.02.22
|WashTec-Aktie gibt Gas: HSBC lobt WashTec für Geschäftsmodell (dpa-AFX)
|
07.02.22
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Washtec steigen nach Empfehlung an Abwärtstrend heran (dpa-AFX)
|
03.02.22
|DGAP-News: WashTec AG: preliminary figures for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
03.02.22
|DGAP-News: WashTec AG: Vorläufige Zahlen 2021 (EQS Group)
|
03.02.22
|WashTec AG : preliminary figures for 2021 (Investegate)
|
30.11.21
|DGAP-DD: WashTec AG deutsch (EQS Group)