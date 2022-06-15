DGAP-DD: WashTec AG english

15.06.2022 08:45:45

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 08:44
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Wiedemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WashTec AG

b) LEI
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
46.45 EUR 13006.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
46.4500 EUR 13006.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Munich
MIC: MUNB


Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de



 
