DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver R.
Last name(s): Baumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Xlife Sciences AG

b) LEI
984500AH590BE88BB517 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0461929603

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
45.00 EUR 27000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
45.0000 EUR 27000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch



 
