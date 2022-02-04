DGAP-DD: Your Family Entertainment AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.02.2022 / 09:53

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mag. First name: Christina Last name(s): Piëch





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Piëch Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Your Family Entertainment AG

b) LEI

391200LLYJPMY4QWMB39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A161N14





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.00 EUR 170000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.00 EUR 170000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

04.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





