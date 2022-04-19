DGAP-DD: Your Family Entertainment AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.04.2022 / 18:03

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: F & M Film und Medien Beteiligungs GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Piëch Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Your Family Entertainment AG

b) LEI

391200LLYJPMY4QWMB39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A3MQR32





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 3,996,480 subscription rights for the 3.5% convertible bond 2022/2027.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





