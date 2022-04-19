+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
19.04.2022 18:04:02

DGAP-DD: Your Family Entertainment AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.04.2022 / 18:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: F & M Film und Medien Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Piëch
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Your Family Entertainment AG

b) LEI
391200LLYJPMY4QWMB39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3MQR32

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 3,996,480 subscription rights for the 3.5% convertible bond 2022/2027.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Internet: www.yfe.tv



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74367  19.04.2022 



