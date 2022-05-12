12.05.2022 17:38:20

DGAP-DD: Your Family Entertainment AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 17:37
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Piëch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Your Family Entertainment AG

b) LEI
391200LLYJPMY4QWMB39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR24

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.00 EUR 14112.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.00 EUR 14112.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.05.2022
Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Internet: www.yfe.tv



 
