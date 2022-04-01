DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english

01.04.2022 12:30:20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Sönke
Last name(s): Martens

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

ZEAL Network SE

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

Acquisition

36.10 EUR 30685.00 EUR

36.10 EUR 30685.00 EUR

30/03/2022; UTC+2

Name: Stuttgard
MIC: XSTU


Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de



 
