DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Jaster Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ZEAL241





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



36.8000 EUR 15355204.8000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



36.8000 EUR 15355204.8000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





