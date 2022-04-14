DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.04.2022 / 16:22

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Jaster Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ZEAL241





b) Nature of the transaction

Contribution of 610,963 shares as contribution in kind in exchange for the acquisition of 5,302,694 shares in MAX Automation SE through the exercise of subscription rights.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

14/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





