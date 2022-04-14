14.04.2022 16:23:42

DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.04.2022 / 16:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Jaster
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction


Contribution of 610,963 shares as contribution in kind in exchange for the acquisition of 5,302,694 shares in MAX Automation SE through the exercise of subscription rights.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74333  14.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328835&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ZEAL Network SEmehr Nachrichten